

Phyllis G. Kerns (Age 77)

Of White Plains, MD passed away on May 26, 2020. Beloved Wife of the late William Kerns; mother of David G., Steven G. and William G. Kerns; sister of Donald, Lloyd, Wesley, Jeffrey Gallahan and the late Frank, Jr., Fred and Debbie Gallahan. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation at Lee Funeral Home Calvert, P.A., Owings, MD, on Tuesday, June 2, from 10 a.m. until start of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.



