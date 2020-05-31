PHYLLIS KERNS
Phyllis G. Kerns (Age 77)  
Of White Plains, MD passed away on May 26, 2020. Beloved Wife of the late William Kerns; mother of David G., Steven G. and William G. Kerns; sister of Donald, Lloyd, Wesley, Jeffrey Gallahan and the late Frank, Jr., Fred and Debbie Gallahan. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation at Lee Funeral Home Calvert, P.A., Owings, MD, on Tuesday, June 2, from 10 a.m. until start of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lee Funeral Home Calvert, PA
JUN
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lee Funeral Home Calvert, PA
Funeral services provided by
Lee Funeral Home Calvert, PA
8200 Jennifer Lane
Owings, MD 20736
(301) 855-0888
