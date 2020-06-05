Phyllis Kramer
Phyllis Brenda Kramer, of Elkridge, MD, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home of complications from a long-term illness. She was 67 years old. Ms. Kramer was born in Washington, DC to Gerson and Beryl Kramer, and grew up in Silver Spring, MD with her late brother, Arthur Kramer, and her sister, Rachel Harris. She studied History at the University of Maryland, and developed a life-long passion for historiography and a fascination with the history of medieval England. She went on to pursue her law degree at the University of Baltimore, and was admitted to the bar in both Maryland and D.C. She worked for many years in the government as an attorney, then transitioned to Government Contracts work. The highlight of her career was her time as General Counsel at OAO Corporation, where she met many coworkers who would become lifelong friends. Ms. Kramer was an active member of the Baltimore Science Fiction Society for many years, volunteering as Hotel Liaison during the conventions and assisting the club with legal needs. She was very proud of her role in helping to found Beit Tikvah Congregation in Baltimore, although distance kept her from being an active participant in later years. She also spent many years working with local animal rescue groups to help foster and rehome feral cats. Ms. Kramer is survived by her daughter, Megan Allen-Kingsland, three grandchildren, and a loving extended family. Services will be held privately on Sunday, June 7. For information about virtually attending the funeral or shiva, please contact John Riehl at realman02@verizon.net. Friends wishing to remember her can send donations to Alley Cat Allies or the World Wildlife Fund.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 5, 2020.