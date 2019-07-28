Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHYLLIS KRISTIANSON. View Sign Service Information Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home 11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE Silver Spring , MD 20904 (301)-622-2290 Send Flowers Notice



PHYLLIS J. KRISTIANSON December 21, 1926~July 14, 2019

A longtime resident of the Washington DC area, Phyllis Kristianson passed away peacefully in her home in Silver Spring, MD on July 14, 2019. Phyllis was originally born and raised in Wilkes-Barre, PA. She moved to the Washington DC area during World War II with her mother, Hannah Llewellyn and her sister, Nancy. Phyllis attended Eastern High School and American University, before marrying her husband, John Kristianson. John and Phyllis had several residences in the District before moving to Takoma Park, MD with their two children, John, Jr and Lynn. In 1967, the family moved to the current residence in Calverton. John and Phyllis spent 15 years during the 1970s and 1980s attached to various US Embassies and Consulates due to John's employment with the Internal Revenue Service. Phyllis also worked both before leaving the country and after returning for the American Psychiatric Association. Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband John and her daughter, Lynn. She is survived by sister, Nancy, Her son John, Jr, and nieces and nephews, Diane Dickerson, David Huff, Carol Shaughnessy, Janice Dillon, Patricia Guldan Grantom, Elaine Guldan Corey and Donna Guldan Jones. She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery alongside her husband John at a later date. Memorial donations Low Vision Center in Bethesda, MD ( Lowvisioninfo.org ) Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC.

Published in The Washington Post on July 28, 2019

