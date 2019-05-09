The Washington Post

PHYLLIS KVASNICKA (1928 - 2019)
Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of the Nativity Catholic Church
6400 Nativity Lane
Burke, VA
View Map
Notice
PHYLLIS N. KVASNICKA  

On Monday, May 6, 2019 of Springfield, VA. Beloved wife of the late John L. Kvasnicka, loving mother of David, Susan and Michael Kvasnicka; sister of Larry Hogenmiller also survived by a granddaughter and two great-grandchildren. Family and friends may visit at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA on Thursday, May 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Church of the Nativity Catholic Church, 6400 Nativity Lane, Burke, VA on Friday at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park.
Published in The Washington Post on May 9, 2019
