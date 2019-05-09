PHYLLIS N. KVASNICKA
On Monday, May 6, 2019 of Springfield, VA. Beloved wife of the late John L. Kvasnicka, loving mother of David, Susan and Michael Kvasnicka; sister of Larry Hogenmiller also survived by a granddaughter and two great-grandchildren. Family and friends may visit at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA on Thursday, May 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Church of the Nativity Catholic Church, 6400 Nativity Lane, Burke, VA on Friday at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park.