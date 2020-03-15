Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHYLLIS MITCHELL. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MITCHELL PHYLLIS SYM MITCHELL (nee Thompson), (Age 82) Amazing mother, sister, aunt, wife, and friend, marched through those pearly gates on March 3, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. Phyllis was a ray of sunshine often seen power walking through the mall in her monotone hot pink outfit. She was born June 4, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of the late Arthur and Clarice Thompson. A graduate of Prospect Heights HS, Class of '55, she began her career as a secretary at Chase Manhattan Bank, later as an executive secretary to the Vice President of Radio City Musical Hall, then Scandinavian Airlines. She retired from The Washington Post after 20 years of service. She was married to John "Jack" Sym for 43 years. Over the years, they resided in Commack, NY; Hicksville, NY; Silver Spring, MD; Annapolis, MD; and Chester, MD. Jack passed away in October 2000. She is survived by her daughter, Claire (Brian) Gisselbeck, of Stevensville, MD; her son, Kenneth (Celene) Sym, of Youngsville, NC; her son, Kevin (Marie) Sym of Kent, WA; her brother, Lee Thompson of the Villages, FL; and five grandchildren who she loved dearly - Alexander (Sasha) Gisselbeck, Ariane Sym (Alex) Shepherd, Danielle Gisselbeck, Austin Sym, and Kourtnei Sym. Phyllis remarried in 2004 to John Mitchell, who passed away in October 2014. Her stepchildren are Jack (Danielle) Mitchell of Chester Springs, PA, and Kevin (Marilyn) Mitchell of Clifton, NJ, and granddaughters: Halle Mitchell and Megan Mitchell. Phyllis never knew how to keep her hand down - she volunteered all of her life - past President of the Women's Club in Heritage Harbour, Annapolis; honorary Life Member of the National PTA; Anne Arundel Medical Center volunteer; Hospice of Queen Anne's volunteer - where she ran a bereavement camp for children. She also volunteered for many charities and raised funds for various causes at churches, the companies she worked for, and for her community. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She will be remembered as a caring, loving person who fiercely loved her family and friends. She enjoyed the beach, golfing, gardening, sewing, crafting, sipping a margarita or Manhattan at happy hour, and dancing the night away in any line dance at a family function with reckless abandon. She will be sorely missed as the matriarch of our Family. Your list is complete - rest in peace, Phyllis. Memorial donations may be made to, The and the - or pay it forward and perform a random act of kindness in honor of Phyllis' big, loving heart. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Memorial donations may be made to, The and the - or pay it forward and perform a random act of kindness in honor of Phyllis' big, loving heart. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

MITCHELL PHYLLIS SYM MITCHELL (nee Thompson), (Age 82) Amazing mother, sister, aunt, wife, and friend, marched through those pearly gates on March 3, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. Phyllis was a ray of sunshine often seen power walking through the mall in her monotone hot pink outfit. She was born June 4, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of the late Arthur and Clarice Thompson. A graduate of Prospect Heights HS, Class of '55, she began her career as a secretary at Chase Manhattan Bank, later as an executive secretary to the Vice President of Radio City Musical Hall, then Scandinavian Airlines. She retired from The Washington Post after 20 years of service. She was married to John "Jack" Sym for 43 years. Over the years, they resided in Commack, NY; Hicksville, NY; Silver Spring, MD; Annapolis, MD; and Chester, MD. Jack passed away in October 2000. She is survived by her daughter, Claire (Brian) Gisselbeck, of Stevensville, MD; her son, Kenneth (Celene) Sym, of Youngsville, NC; her son, Kevin (Marie) Sym of Kent, WA; her brother, Lee Thompson of the Villages, FL; and five grandchildren who she loved dearly - Alexander (Sasha) Gisselbeck, Ariane Sym (Alex) Shepherd, Danielle Gisselbeck, Austin Sym, and Kourtnei Sym. Phyllis remarried in 2004 to John Mitchell, who passed away in October 2014. Her stepchildren are Jack (Danielle) Mitchell of Chester Springs, PA, and Kevin (Marilyn) Mitchell of Clifton, NJ, and granddaughters: Halle Mitchell and Megan Mitchell. Phyllis never knew how to keep her hand down - she volunteered all of her life - past President of the Women's Club in Heritage Harbour, Annapolis; honorary Life Member of the National PTA; Anne Arundel Medical Center volunteer; Hospice of Queen Anne's volunteer - where she ran a bereavement camp for children. She also volunteered for many charities and raised funds for various causes at churches, the companies she worked for, and for her community. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She will be remembered as a caring, loving person who fiercely loved her family and friends. She enjoyed the beach, golfing, gardening, sewing, crafting, sipping a margarita or Manhattan at happy hour, and dancing the night away in any line dance at a family function with reckless abandon. She will be sorely missed as the matriarch of our Family. Your list is complete - rest in peace, Phyllis. Memorial donations may be made to, The and the - or pay it forward and perform a random act of kindness in honor of Phyllis' big, loving heart. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 15, 2020

