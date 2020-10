Or Copy this URL to Share

Share PHYLLIS's life story with friends and family

Share PHYLLIS's life story with friends and family



PHYLLIS C. DONAHUE PUMPHREY

August 16, 1935 - September 28, 2020 A private memorial service will take place on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store