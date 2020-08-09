PHYLLIS RICHTER

Died peacefully in the early hours of July 31, 2020, at age 99. A clinical social worker and professor at Catholic University, Phyllis was the wife of the late Albert J. Richter and a longtime resident of suburban Maryland. Born in Duluth, Minnesota in 1921, she graduated from the College of St. Scholastica and received a master's degree from the University of Minnesota. After moving from Minnesota to the Washington, DC area in 1962, she worked for a series of social service agencies in suburban Maryland. She was an active member of the League of Women Voters and Cedar Lane Unitarian Church in Bethesda, Maryland. She was predeceased by her beloved husband in 1996. She is survived by daughter, Lisa Richter (Robert Mai) of St. Louis, daughter, Mary Ramirez de Arellano (Rafael) of Damascus, MD., son, Paul Richter (Karen Tumulty) of Chevy Chase, MD., ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A virtual memorial service is being planned.