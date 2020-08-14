PHYLLIS ROTHSTEIN
On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, Phyllis Rothstein of Silver Spring, MD passed away at the age of 73. Beloved wife of Richard Rothstein; devoted mother of Donna (Larry) Rothstein and Michele (Donald, Jr.) Dolbin; loving grandmother of Margaret, Kyle, Rebecca and Cameron; cherished sister of Francine (Joseph) Vitolo. A graveside service will be held privately. Donations may be made to jssa.org
and alz.org
. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com