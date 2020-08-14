1/
Phyllis Rothstein
PHYLLIS ROTHSTEIN  
On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, Phyllis Rothstein of Silver Spring, MD passed away at the age of 73. Beloved wife of Richard Rothstein; devoted mother of Donna (Larry) Rothstein and Michele (Donald, Jr.) Dolbin; loving grandmother of Margaret, Kyle, Rebecca and Cameron; cherished sister of Francine (Joseph) Vitolo. A graveside service will be held privately. Donations may be made to jssa.org and alz.org. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
(301) 340-1400
