Phyllis Sharabany
On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Phyllis Sharabany of Potomac, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late Steven Sharabany; devoted mother of Eric Sharabany and Jennifer Sharabany; loving grandmother of Cody Sharabany, Taylor Giles, Juliana Giles, Grayson Giles, Parker Giles, Ethan Adato and Michael Adato. A private graveside service will be held at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah (www.hadassah.org
). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.