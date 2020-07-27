1/
Phyllis Sharabany
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Phyllis Sharabany
On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Phyllis Sharabany of Potomac, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late Steven Sharabany; devoted mother of Eric Sharabany and Jennifer Sharabany; loving grandmother of Cody Sharabany, Taylor Giles, Juliana Giles, Grayson Giles, Parker Giles, Ethan Adato and Michael Adato. A private graveside service will be held at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah (www.hadassah.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved