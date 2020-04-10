PHYLLIS MARIE SISTARE (Age 72)
Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 5, 2020 with her beloved husband of 50 years, Michael Sistare at her side. She was a devoted wife, sister, aunt and friend, who will be greatly missed by many. She leaves to cherish her memory her siblings, Carolyn Williams (Joe), M. Elaine Wade, Barbara Herbert and Gary Wade, Sr.; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews who were all "her children." Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at POPE FUNERAL HOME, Forestville, MD. Due to the current health concerns visitation is permitted for 10 people at a time from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Services will be limited to immediate family only. Viewing of these services also available at www.popefh.com
at 11 a.m. From the Heart Church Ministries Officiating. Interment private.