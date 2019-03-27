PHYLLIS LOUISE THOMPSON (Age 69)
Of Oxon Hill, Maryland passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Born January 25, 1950 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Robert M. Butler, Sr. and Clara Vaughn Washington. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Thompson of Austell, GA, brothers, Philip Butler of College Park, GA, Donald Butler of Upper Marlboro, MD, and Rev. Robert M. Butler, Jr. (Maggie) of Tallahassee, FL, and sister, Karen Butler of Forestville, MD along with a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019 at The Sanctuary at Kingdom Square, 9033 Central Ave., Walker Mill, MD, Pastor Anthony G. Maclin, Presiding.