PHYLLIS WEINBERG



Phyllis Ann Steckler Weinberg December 3, 1928 - October 11, 2020

After a long struggle with dementia, Phyllis Ann Steckler Weinberg, age 91, of Arlington, VA and Newport Beach, CA, passed away peacefully with her daughter, Kathy Molina, son-in-law, Guy Molina and granddaughter, Tamara Molina by her side. She Is also survived by her grandson, LCDR Ari Molina, his wife, Shari and her three great-grandchildren, Mattix, Ben and Jaxon. A unique individual and lifelong artist, she enjoyed dancing, astronomy, and gardening, and doted on her grandchildren. She is now at rest with her animals. Remembrance pending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store