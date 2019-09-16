

PHYLLIS WEST



Phyllis Grossman West passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 surrounded by her husband and loving family after struggling for over four years from a stroke.

Beloved wife of Ron West and devoted mother of Ilene West Gordon (Marc Bassin) and Eric West (Natalie), loving sister of Lynn Grossman Getoff (Peter), Barbara Chizever (Cal, both pre-deceased), Janet Aaronson (Eddie), Ken West (Carol), and cherished grandmother of Andrew Gordon (Nora), Nicholas Gordon, Noa West, Phoebe West and Eli West. Loving aunt to Karen Askin, Lisa Gallant (Joe Raeder), Ron Gallant (Debbie), Carol McDowell Schrager (Richard), Emily Getoff, Karen Monsein (Douglas), Josh West (Whitney), and Lisa Rosenberg (David) and many great-nieces and nephews.

Phyllis is also survived by her many very close friends who are also considered family. The strongest and bravest woman we knew, she was also a political liberal who recognized and fought gender inequality shortly after graduating from college. She helped re-write the Maryland Rape Law and then became a lobbyist for the National Organization for Women. After that, she became a successful real estate agent. She was very involved in the community, serving on the Board of Directors at Washington Hebrew Congregation. She also served as a volunteer at the US Holocaust Museum. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 17 at 11 a.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb Street, Washington, DC 20016. Interment will follow at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, MD.

Following services, the family will be receiving family and friends for shiva at the home of Natalie and Eric West on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7p.m.

Contributions may be made to Hebrew Home of Greater Washington, JSSA Hospice or Washington Hebrew Congregation.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.