PHYLLIS LORRAINE WILLIAMS (Age 70)
Transition from this world to heaven on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories three children, Joe Joseph, Raymond Brown, and Reesa Williams; mother, Elva Taylor; sister, Christine Davis; several grandchildren along with a host of relatives and life long friends. Services, Friday, August 2, 2019, at Mount Horeb Baptist Church, 2914 Bladensburg Road, NE, Washington, DC, Viewing 10 a.m., until the time of service at 11 a.m. Internment Cedar Hill Cemetery.