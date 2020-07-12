PIERCE BULLEN

BULLEN PIERCE KENDALL BULLEN (Age 85) Formerly of Washington, DC, died peacefully on May 4, 2020, at Springmoor Retirement Community in Raleigh, NC. An international economist, Mr. Bullen was a career American diplomat in the Foreign Service of the Department of State. A Phi Beta Kappa Mr. Bullen earned his Bachelor's, with High Honors, and his Master's, both in political science, from the University of Florida. As a colllege graduate he studied in Switzerland; and in the State Department he took a course in advanced economics, equivalent to a postgraduate degree without the thesis. After joining the Foreign Service in 1958, Mr. Bullen, who spoke French, Spanish, and Arabic fluently, served in Lebanon; Saudi Arabia; Egypt; Morocco; Burkino Faso, where he was Deputy Chief of Mission; Venezuela; and Spain; in both latter countries he was Economic Counselor. His assignments in Washington included being, at various times, Director of Arab Language Broadcasts at the Voice of America; U.S. representative to various negotiations with other countries on energy issues; and lead economics professor at Fort McNair, where he also taught international relations and U.S. political and governmental systems. Mr. Bullen was known in the State Department for his calm and reasoned approach to his work, his extensive knowledge, and his ability to explain complex economic con- cepts. His colleagues appreciated his friendliness, cooperative attitude, and dry wit. He greatly enjoyed getting to know the people of the countries in which he served. Of his 37 years in the Foreign Service, Mr. Bullen said, "What an absorbing, deeply satisfying career I had, working on issues vital to our country and striving for the goal we all hope for, peace in the world." He wanted to be remembered as a man of peace. After retiring in 1995, Mr. Bullen taught economics at Georgetown University's Continu ing Education Department; ran his real estate rental business; and continued to travel overseas. His interests also included current events, music, bridge, and reading extensively about all aspects of the world. In 2011, the Bullens moved from Washington, to Raleigh, NC to enter Springmoor Retirement Community, where they enjoyed many happy years. The Bullen family acknowledges with heartfelt gratitude the professional and compassionate their husband and father received from the Health Center at Springmoor during the last three years of his life. Above all, Pierce Bullen was a devoted husband who gave his wife 65 years of the greatest happiness, and a most loving and involved father who led by example and became his children's close adult friend as the years passed. He met his last years, when he was seriously ill, with patience and with the same grace he showed all his life. Mr. Bullen is survived by his wife, Helene Fernandez Bullen; by his four children, Grace (Raleigh), Peter (Ireland), Philip (Cincinnati, OH), and Kendall (Silver Spring, MD); by their spouses, Margie Sved, MD; Aingeal O'Donoghue; Mary Jane Bullen, RN; and Jack Frost; and by Mr. Bullen's beloved grandchildren, Sara, Eliana, Zachary, Fionnula, and Elyse. Mr. Bullen was predeceased by his parents, Ripley and Adelaide Bullen and by his only brother and sister-in-law, Dana and Joyce Bullen. Because of Covid-19, a private funeral service was held at the graveside of the family plot in Rock Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made either to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
