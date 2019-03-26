Pierina A. Filice
On Saturday, March 23, 2019. The beloved wife of the late Paul A. Filice; mother of Linda A. Cranford of Davidsonville, MD and John M. Filice of Clarendon, VA; sister of Mary Stoll of Arlington, VA and Francis Callegari of Phoenix, AZ. Also survived by three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 16501 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD on Friday, March 29 at 1 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be made online at: