Pierina Filice

Notice
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes

 

Pierina A. Filice  

On Saturday, March 23, 2019. The beloved wife of the late Paul A. Filice; mother of Linda A. Cranford of Davidsonville, MD and John M. Filice of Clarendon, VA; sister of Mary Stoll of Arlington, VA and Francis Callegari of Phoenix, AZ. Also survived by three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 16501 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD on Friday, March 29 at 1 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be made online at:
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.