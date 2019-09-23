

Pierre Perrolle (Age 75)



Passed away peacefully at his home in Takoma Park, Maryland, on August 27 after a long illness. He was born in New York City in 1944 and attended Lycée Franï¿½ï¿½ais de New York. He went on to earn undergraduate degrees from MIT and a PhD from Brown University. Pierre spent the majority of his career in the Senior Executive Service with the National Science Foundation, with assignments at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the US Diplomatic Mission in Beijing, People's Republic of China. In his retirement, Pierre volunteered with Historic Takoma, Inc. He was an avid traveler, historian, friend, and neighbor to many.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Perrolle; children Jeanette (Neal) Offenbacher and Mark (Monika) Edwards; and grandchildren Peter, Patrick, Julian, and Emmett. He was preceded in death by his brother Jacques Perrolle and parents Gustave and Madeleine Perrolle.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 3, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Brookside Gardens Visitor Center, 1800 Glenallen Avenue, Silver Spring, MD. Contributions in his memory may be made in lieu of flowers to: