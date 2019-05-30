The Washington Post

PIETRO MALANDRUCCO (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Bartholomew Catholic Church
6900 River Road
Bethesda, DC
Notice
PIETRO MALANDRUCCO (Age 82)  

On Wednesday, May 22, 2019 of Bethesda, MD. Beloved husband of 56 years of Rina Malandrucco; devoted father of Roby Malandrucco and Teresa Halabi (husband, James); cherished grandfather of Sabrina and Anthony. Also survived by two sisters in Italy. He will be missed by his loyal dog, Cash. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 6900 River Road, Bethesda, MD on Saturday, June 1 at 1 p.m. Interment will be private. Please view and sign the family guest book at:

Published in The Washington Post on May 30, 2019
