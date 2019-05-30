PIETRO MALANDRUCCO (Age 82)
On Wednesday, May 22, 2019 of Bethesda, MD. Beloved husband of 56 years of Rina Malandrucco; devoted father of Roby Malandrucco and Teresa Halabi (husband, James); cherished grandfather of Sabrina and Anthony. Also survived by two sisters in Italy. He will be missed by his loyal dog, Cash. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 6900 River Road, Bethesda, MD on Saturday, June 1 at 1 p.m. Interment will be private.