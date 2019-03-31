PLACIDO "Ted" BONANNO

PLACIDO BONANNO "Ted" (Age 98)  

Of Alexandria, VA passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019. He has been reunited in heaven with his beloved wife of 70 years, Betty Bonanno; Survived by his children Charles Bonanno (Karen) of Canton, GA and Jan McGinley (Kevin) of Alexandria, VA and grandchildren Daniel and Jonathan Bonanno. He proudly served his country in WWII as a Naval Aviation Radioman and was awarded a Gold Star for his action against enemy forces in the Straits of Gibraltar. He spent his whole career in the insurance business in the Washington, DC area. He was a happy man who enjoyed life; he loved sports, golf and poker and was a devoted and loving husband and father. May God bless you dad. We know you are now in everlasting peace with mom.
A memorial mass will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8710 Mount Vernon Highway, Alexandria, VA on April 2 at 10:30 a.m. Private interment at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the at www.alz.org or Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Alexandria, VA.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 31, 2019
