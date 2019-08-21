

Polly Watson Berteling



Died at home on August 15, 2019. She survived by her son, John; and her grandchildren, Sara Kelly, and John McCabe.

Polly was born in Queens, NY to parents George and Pauline Wasserman on March 12th 1925, and was the youngest of four children. She moved to California at age eighteen where she attended UCLA . Living in Laguna Beach, she met her future husband, John B Berteling. He was fresh from the Pacific theater of World War II, where he served as a fighter pilot squadron leader for the US Marine Corps. They married in New York City. As a military family they were stationed in Cherry Point, NC, Omaha, NE, and finally Quantico, VA where he retired as a Colonel after 30 years of service.

Upon retirement, they moved with their two children Barbara, and John II, to Bethesda, MD. Polly then began her second life as a tennis enthusiast, then famously as a top level real estate agent in the Potomac area.

Know by many as "Polly B of Bethesda" Polly had a way of lighting up a room with her sense of humor, and incredible demeanor. She loved tennis, cats, and going out to dinners with her friends. Her legacy and spirit will live on in her grandchildren, Sara Kelly and John McCabe.

The celebration of Polly's life will be held on Friday, August 23 at the Adat Shalom Synagogue from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Flowers and condolences can be sent to the Adat Shalom Synagogue.