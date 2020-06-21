

POOH RANDALL

On June 12, 2020, Pooh Randall died at home in Wilkinsburg, PA. She was born on May 7, 1955 in Washington, DC. Pooh walked a unique path, building a life that allowed her to live authentically. In 1988 she birthed a daughter, Eowyn Na Randall. For more than a decade she spent summers at the Michigan Womyn's Music Festival. Gregarious and warm, she made friends with everyone she met. She was always spinning a web of community and creating new ways to be. She will rest at Penn Forest Cemetery, returning naturally to the earth she honored with her life. Services Private.



