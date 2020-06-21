Pooh Randall
POOH RANDALL  
On June 12, 2020, Pooh Randall died at home in Wilkinsburg, PA. She was born on May 7, 1955 in Washington, DC. Pooh walked a unique path, building a life that allowed her to live authentically. In 1988 she birthed a daughter, Eowyn Na Randall. For more than a decade she spent summers at the Michigan Womyn's Music Festival. Gregarious and warm, she made friends with everyone she met. She was always spinning a web of community and creating new ways to be. She will rest at Penn Forest Cemetery, returning naturally to the earth she honored with her life. Services Private.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
