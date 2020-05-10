The Washington Post

PORTIA GARRETT

Service Information
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Notice
PORTIA J. GARRETT  

Portia J. Garrett peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was the crown jewel to her husband, Christopher T. Garrett, III; son, Arlen Christopher (Subira); grandchildren, Nasir, Arriyah, Amari and Maceo; sisters, Pamela Shaw (Leon) and Avis Fullen (Novell); brother, Lesleigh Johnson; nephews, nieces; and a host of loving relatives, cherished friends and students whose lives she touched.
 
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Howard University Hospital Cancer Center, 2041 Georgia Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20060 or online at https://giving.howard.edu .
Published in The Washington Post on May 10, 2020
