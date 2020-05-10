PORTIA J. GARRETT
Portia J. Garrett peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was the crown jewel to her husband, Christopher T. Garrett, III; son, Arlen Christopher (Subira); grandchildren, Nasir, Arriyah, Amari and Maceo; sisters, Pamela Shaw (Leon) and Avis Fullen (Novell); brother, Lesleigh Johnson; nephews, nieces; and a host of loving relatives, cherished friends and students whose lives she touched.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Howard University Hospital Cancer Center, 2041 Georgia Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20060 or online at https://giving.howard.edu
.