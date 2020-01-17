PORTIA MARIA JACKSON
On December 19, 2019, transitioned from Earth to glory, age 69. She was preceded in death by her loving mother Thelma Rust Jackson, and her loving father Elder Vattel Robert Jackson Sr.. She is survived by two brothers, Vattel Robert Jackson Jr., and John LaValle Jackson; one nephew, Vattel Robert Jackson III; three uncles, Leroy Rust, William Rust, and Phillip Rust and a host of relatives, extended family and friends. Visitation and viewing will be held at Church of God, 1228 Marlboro Road, Lothian, MD. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. until Celebration of her life at 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 4001 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD 20746.