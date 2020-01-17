The Washington Post

PORTIA JACKSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PORTIA JACKSON.
Service Information
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
600 Kennedy St. NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-829-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of God
1228 Marlboro Road
Lothian, MD
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of God
1228 Marlboro Road
Lothian, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

PORTIA MARIA JACKSON  

On December 19, 2019, transitioned from Earth to glory, age 69. She was preceded in death by her loving mother Thelma Rust Jackson, and her loving father Elder Vattel Robert Jackson Sr.. She is survived by two brothers, Vattel Robert Jackson Jr., and John LaValle Jackson; one nephew, Vattel Robert Jackson III; three uncles, Leroy Rust, William Rust, and Phillip Rust and a host of relatives, extended family and friends. Visitation and viewing will be held at Church of God, 1228 Marlboro Road, Lothian, MD. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. until Celebration of her life at 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 4001 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD 20746.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.