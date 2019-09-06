Pratima Rimal
Mrs. Pratima Rimal of Potomac Falls, VA., passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, September 1, 2019 after a long battle with colon cancer. Beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Born October 2, 1940, in Kathmandu, Nepal, before moving in 1970 to Silver City, NM, with husband Durga and daughters Sheila (Duwadi) and Shailaja (Brady), as part of an early wave of South Asian immigration to the United States. Worked in the restaurant, technology and banking industries before retiring in the early 2000s, when she devoted her time to family, friends and cultural endeavors in the greater Washington, DC, area. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance www.ccalliance.org