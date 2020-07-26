1/1
PRESLEY REED
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PRESLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PRESLEY RANDOLPH REED (Age 96)  
Died July 16, 2020, at home. Beloved, he was predeceased by his wife, Elsie Lightfoot Reed and is survived by his son, Presley Randolph Reed (Cheryl Teare); grandchildren, Christine Siobhan Reed and Presley (Trey) Randolph Reed, lll; and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held on July 31, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, followed by private interment. A memorial service will be held at a future time.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hampton University, 38 Indian Road, Hampton, VA 23368 or Peoples Congregational United Church of Christ, 4704 13th St. NW, Washington 20011.www.mcguire-services.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved