PRESLEY REED

PRESLEY RANDOLPH REED (Age 96)
Died July 16, 2020, at home. Beloved, he was predeceased by his wife, Elsie Lightfoot Reed and is survived by his son, Presley Randolph Reed (Cheryl Teare); grandchildren, Christine Siobhan Reed and Presley (Trey) Randolph Reed, lll; and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held on July 31, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, followed by private interment. A memorial service will be held at a future time.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hampton University, 38 Indian Road, Hampton, VA 23368 or Peoples Congregational United Church of Christ, 4704 13th St. NW, Washington 20011.www.mcguire-services.com