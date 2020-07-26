PRESLEY REED

Died July 16, 2020, at home. Beloved, he was predeceased by his wife, Elsie Lightfoot Reed and is survived by his son, Presley Randolph Reed (Cheryl Teare); grandchildren, Christine Siobhan Reed and Presley (Trey) Randolph Reed, lll; and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held on July 31, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, followed by private interment. A memorial service will be held at a future time.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hampton University, 38 Indian Road, Hampton, VA 23368 or Peoples Congregational United Church of Christ, 4704 13th St. NW, Washington 20011.