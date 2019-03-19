PRESTON WHARTON, JR. (Age 66)
Transitioned from the world on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was a fun loving people person, a man with a generous heart and a very caring husband. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving wife, Debra Wharton; two children, Thomas and Tempie; three sisters, Gloria Kirkland, Mary Johnson, and Vanessa Chambers, two granddaughters, and a host of nieces, nephews and life time friends. Services will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 at United House of Prayer, 601 M. Street, NW, Washington, DC, Visitation 10 a.m., Services 11 a.m. Interment Heritage Memorial Cemetery, Waldorf, MD.