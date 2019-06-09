

Priscilla Weedon Mott



Died on Thursday, May 30, 2019 after a valiant battle against lung cancer, celebrating both her 80th birthday and 60th wedding anniversary before her death.

Born in Washington, DC., Priscilla moved to Virginia Beach where she met her high school sweetheart, Ed. They married and began their adventure as a Navy family, with an assignment in Gaeta, Italy being Priscilla's favorite. Her love of travel was life-long; she was fortunate to continue traveling in retirement visiting Europe, Asia and Australia with her husband and son. Priscilla was an enthusiastic volunteer and strove to make each community she lived in better. The American Red Cross, Culmore Clinic and the Dining Committee at Goodwin House Bailey's Crossroads are among the many organizations Priscilla supported. Priscilla touched many lives in many ways and will be remembered for her energetic spirit, generosity and wit.

Priscilla is survived by her husband, George Edward Mott III; her children, Kathleen (Treena) Mott White, Christopher (Topper) Weedon Mott, and James (Jimbo) Edward Mott; their spouses, Jeffrey and Margaret Hallinan; her grandchildren, Alexander Julien White, Eric Andrew White, Elizabeth Ann Mott and George Edward Mott IV; her sister, Peggy Weedon Woodward, and brother, James Edwin Weedon, Jr. Priscilla was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Laws Weedon and James Edwin Weedon, both of Washington, DC.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in St. George's Episcopal Church, 915 N Oakland St., Arlington VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. George's Organ Fund. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.