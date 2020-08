Passed away peacefully on July 31,2020. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Lillian; four daughters, one son, one sister, four brothers, 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held Friday, August 14 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service, 11 a.m. at First Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 602 N St., NW. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery., August 26 at 1:45 p.m. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.