

PRISCILLA SHANKLE ARKOIAN "Pris"



Passed away peacefully in the company of her family on March 18, 2020. Pris was born in Hot Springs, AR on March 24, 1931 to Chandos and Katherine Ridge. She graduated from Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring. She attended American University on an art scholarship where she met her first husband, Wade Levan "Van" Shankle, Jr.; they married in 1950. The family relocated to Army bases in the US and Japan. While pregnant with their fifth child Pris lost Van in an air training accident near Stehekin, WA in 1959. The family returned to Virginia. Pris remarried in 1961 to Garabad Arkoian, had a son, and raised all six children in Springfield, Annandale, and Clifton.

Pris graduated summa cum laude from AU in 1977 with a Fine Arts degree. She was a member of the Springfield Art Guild and the Dollology Club of Washington. She exhibited numerous drawings, paintings, and sculptures, won many art and doll competitions, and donated dolls she created for children. She created the sanctuary crucifix for First Presbyterian Church of Annandale.

Pris was predeceased by her husband, Gary, sisters Rosa Culleen and Robyn Gordon, and son-in-law, Hans Joachim Timm. She is survived by her brother Michael Ridge, children Rebecca Giller (Bill), Holly Shankle Timm, Deborah Shankle (George Donald), Wade Shankle, (Linda), Mark Shankle (Kathy) and Michael Arkoian (Rhonda), 13 grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.

Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date; a celebration of her life will be held at that time. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the World Wildlife Fund.