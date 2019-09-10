

Priscilla Aquiller Chatman

(Age 66)



On August 30, 2019 Priscilla A. Chatman departed this world to be with the Lord peacefully at Montgomery Hospice Casey House, Rockville, MD after succumbing to a hard-fought battle with Cancer.

Priscilla was an active member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. XI Omega chapter and past chairperson of Emerging Young Leaders. She loved working with young people. She was also an active member and current Vice President of the Washington, DC Chapter of the Carats, Inc.

Priscilla was born to the late Rev. James K. Chatman and Edith Wingate Chatman, Priscilla's sister, Mattie Mary Ann Chatman Hanible and brother-in-law, James Hanible, Sr. both deceased. Priscilla leaves to celebrate her life, her loving husband of 20 years, Richard E. Jackson, Jr., her sisters, Rev. Ruby Davis, Mrs. Perquiller Williams and husband, Fredrick Williams, Dr. Francis Clarida, nephews, Fredrick Williams, Jr., James Hanible, Jr. and his wife, NiNi Hanible, Duval Davis, Jr. niece, Michellene Davis, J.D., one grandnephew, Jaquan Hanible, step children, Dr. Anise Henry, Reginald Jackson, a host of step grandchildren and friends, special friends, Senator Shirley Nathan-Pulliam, Nancy C. Battle.

Services will be held Thursday September 12, 2019, viewing 9 a.m. until time of service 10 a.m. at Metropolitan Baptist Church 1200 Mercantile Lane, Largo, MD. Interment Fairview Cemetery Culpeper, VA.