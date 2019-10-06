The Washington Post

PRISCILLA GLYNN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PRISCILLA GLYNN.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

PRISCILLA B. GLYNN  

On Saturday, September 28, 2019. Priscilla B. Glynn, sweet natured sister of Nancy B. Glynn, passed away in her home oasis. Priscilla spent her working life as a writer/editor extraordinaire for the federal government. At Priscilla's request, no service is planned. Interment will be at Pohick Church, Lorton VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the National Anti-Vivisection Society, 53 West Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60604 or the National Humane Education Society, P. O. Box 97138, Washington, DC 20090.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.