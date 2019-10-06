PRISCILLA B. GLYNN
On Saturday, September 28, 2019. Priscilla B. Glynn, sweet natured sister of Nancy B. Glynn, passed away in her home oasis. Priscilla spent her working life as a writer/editor extraordinaire for the federal government. At Priscilla's request, no service is planned. Interment will be at Pohick Church, Lorton VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the National Anti-Vivisection Society, 53 West Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60604 or the National Humane Education Society, P. O. Box 97138, Washington, DC 20090.