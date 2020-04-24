The Washington Post

PRISCILLA A. JONES  

On April 10, 2020, Priscilla A. Jones, age 87 of Selbyville, DE and formerly of Kensington, MD; beloved wife of Earl M. Jones Jr.; loving mother of Carroll J. Nichols (Ted), Linda Jones-Williams, Earl M. "Buddy" Jones III (Susie) and Thomas E.. Jones (Cathy); sister of Carl M. Mortensen (Margie); grandmother of ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to a . Condolences to www.bishophastingsfh.com  
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 24, 2020
