PRISCILLA JONES (1932 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your loss !"
    - Melvin Miller
  • "Loved Pam ,she was always smiling, always cheerful .She did..."
    - Pam Bobst
  • "The community and her friends will miss Her."
    - Bill Hershey
  • "Pam filled our hearts with love, our time with a desire to..."
    - Marie Miller
  • "I am soo sorry to hear of Miss Pam passing . She was an..."
    - Catherine Mitchell
Service Information
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE
19975
(302)-436-8421
PRISCILLA A. JONES  

On April 10, 2020, Priscilla A. Jones, age 87 of Selbyville, DE and formerly of Kensington, MD; beloved wife of Earl M. Jones Jr.; loving mother of Carroll J. Nichols (Ted), Linda Jones-Williams, Earl M. "Buddy" Jones III (Susie) and Thomas E.. Jones (Cathy); sister of Carl M. Mortensen (Margie); grandmother of ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to a . Condolences to www.bishophastingsfh.com  
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 24, 2020
