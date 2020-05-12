

Priscilla R. Kleinstuber (Age 88)



Of Fenwick Island, DE formerly of Silver Spring, MD passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Berlin Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Berlin, MD.

She was born in Lowell, MA on May 13, 1931 daughter of the late Forrest S. Varney and the late Lillian (St. George) Varney. Priscilla retired as the Assistant Manager of Delaware Trust Company in Fenwick Island, DE. After her retirement and the passing of her beloved husband, she worked in the family business, John F. Kleinstuber & Associates, Inc.

Priscilla loved to travel, knit, read and above all else she loved time spent with her grandchildren and watching them grow and start families of their own. Mrs. Kleinstuber was also a faithful member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City, MD. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and wonderful friend.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Kleinstuber in 1999. She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Carey of Fenwick Island, DE, Suzanne Blake and her husband, Jack of Martha's Vineyard, MA; three sons, Kevin Kleinstuber and his wife, Kim of Fenwick Island, DE, Edward Kleinstuber and his wife, Christine of Wilmington, DE and John Kleinstuber and his wife, Dorian of Bethany Beach, DE; 16 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and a brother, Richard S. Varney and his wife, Betty of Washington State.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, service and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Priscilla Kleinstuber's name to Autism of Delaware, 924 Old Harmony Rd. Suite 201, Newark, DE 19713 or by visiting www.delautism.org or Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

