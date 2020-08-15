1/1
PRISCILLA ROHR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PRISCILLA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Priscilla Wolford Rohr  
Priscilla Rohr (nee Paquin) a long time resident of Alexandria, VA passed peacefully on August 3, 2020. Priscilla, age 84, was born in Little Falls, MN, to the late Cora Bisson Paquin and Joseph Paquin. She grew up on a farm and graduated from Little Falls HS in 1954. She worked for 30 years with the Alexandria School System, retiring in 1998. Her passion was volunteering and that continued throughout her life. She is survived by daughter Lory Sasek (Michael), Brad Wolford (Tracy), Bret Wolford (Sharon), brother Philip Paquin; stepchildren David Rohr (Trudi), Deb Rohr, Mark Rohr (Patty), Donald Rohr (Ruth); 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Priscilla was preceded in death by her first husband Myron Wolford; grandson Nicholas Wolford; second husband Robert Rohr; brothers Ray, Sherman, Neal, and Darrel Paquin; and sisters Iris Bellefeuille and Delphine Dugas.Priscilla will be remembered as a caring and compassionate person who believed in kindness above all else.Interment will be private - Guestbook https://www.millerfuneralhome.net/ In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to The Westminster at Lake Ridge Resident Supporting Fund that can be found online https://www.wlrva.org/donate.html.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
3200 Golansky Blvd.
Woodbridge, VA 22192
(703) 878-2273
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved