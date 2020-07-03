1/1
Prithvi "Joe" Ratra
1930 - 2020
PRITHVI RATRA "Joe"  
Passed away on May 13, 2020, peacefully in his sleep at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital in Rockville, MD. Born in North-West Frontier Province, India on May 23, 1930. After graduating from high school, he enrolled in the prestigious Forman Christian College in Lahore.By the end of 1947 he lived in New Delhi with his family and obtained a bachelor's degree from Delhi University. In 1952 he became a commissioned officer in the Indian Army and fought in three wars during his service. He retired prematurely in 1974 as lieutenant colonel to join his family in the United States.After spending a few years in business, he was active in various charities and nonprofits such as TOUCH which he co founded in 1990 and whose mission was to bring universal communal harmony. Col. Ratra was a gifted speaker, sometimes even extempore. He was very fond of reading and was knowledgeable on a variety of subjects. Playing golf was something he particularly enjoyed in his later years. Col. Ratra is survived by his wife, Jessica, sons Amitab (Lindaleia), Aftab, and two grandchildren, Nicholas and Natalya. Funeral and memorial services were private.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

