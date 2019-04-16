PROKOPES "Peter" COLEVAS

Of Washington, DC on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia Keenan Colevas. Loving father of Gregory Speros Colevas, Alexander Dimitrios Colevas, and Eleni Colevas Shipe. Brother of Patra (Cleo) Hangemanole. Also survived by 11 grandchildren. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 2222 Wisconsin Ave.,NW, Washington, DC 20007 (Complimentary Valet Parking) on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be offered at Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2815 36th Street NW, Washington, DC on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave., Suitland, MD 20746. In lieu of flowers , memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Salvation Army.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 16, 2019
