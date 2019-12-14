Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for QUANG NGUYEN. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Quang Hy Nguyen (Age 86)

Of Washington, DC passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 surrounded by family at a local hospital. He was born in Hue, Vietnam on March 31, 1933 and left in 1952 to study engineering at the University of Florida in Gainesville. After moving to Washington, DC, he taught Vietnamese to career diplomats and future ambassadors at the U.S. State Department during the Vietnam War. He also translated communiqués for the historic 1973 Paris Peace Accords. He later engaged in numerous business endeavours, including the first Vietnamese restaurant in the D.C. area. He had a passion for running and became an elite runner in the masters age division. He completed nearly forty marathons, including four prestigious Boston Marathons. Survivors include Lienhai Nguyen, his wife of 57 years; his three children, Myhoa Vo (Duy Vo) of McLean, Virginia, Vinh Hy Nguyen (Kristen Paulson-Nguyen) of Boston, Massachusetts, and Mytrang Nguyen (Richard Aslanian, Jr.) of Alexandria, Virginia; and five grandchildren, Tammy Vo, Alan Vo, My-Linh Aslanian, Kim-Anh Aslanian, and Lily Nguyen. Private services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019. In the spring, his children will host a celebration of his life for his many friends and loved ones. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed towards his daughter's charity team with the Lenny Zakm Fund for the 2020 Boston Marathon where she plans to run in his honor. Please donate to www.backonmyfeet.org/donate



