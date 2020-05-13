

Queen Ann Holliday (Age 87)



Of Washington, DC, passed away at her home surrounded by family members on May 1, 2020.

Queen was a devoted and loving mother. She was very proud of her family and was excited to be "Grandma" to her 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Queen loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend with her family was important to her. She would spend hours cooking and preparing meals for her family.

Viewing for Ms. Holliday will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4217 9th Street NW, Washington, DC 20011. There will be a revolving visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Social Distancing). Please join the processional/departure to Harmony Memorial Park at 12 noon.