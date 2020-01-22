The Washington Post

Queen Young Dorm (1937 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "So Sorry For Your Loss. May God Bless You."
    - Roberta Wilson
  • "Lee, So sorry to hear of your mom's passing. She was a..."
    - Carilee Streett
Service Information
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD
21157
(410)-848-7533
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Queen Young Dorm (Age 82)  

On Saturday, January 18, 2020, Queen Young Dorm, 82, died peacefully at Seasons Hospice at Sinai Hospital surrounded by loved ones. Queen was the loving wife of the late Kenneth Lee Dorm, Sr.; devoted mother of Kenneth Lee Dorm, Jr.; cherished sister of Rachel Wilson; and loving extended family. Queen's family will welcome visitors on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg. Full obituary and online condolences may be offered to the family at
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 22, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Westminster, MD   410-848-7533
funeral home direction icon