

Quentin Anthony Lawson

Passed away on October 7, 2020 of hereditary amyloidosis. He was born on June 18, 1947 in Detroit, MI to Noah and Eleanor Lawson and attended Southwestern High School, Yale University, and the University of Michigan law school. He was an attorney with the Federal Regulatory Commission for 35 years and played rugby at Yale and the University of Michigan and in Washington for Club Sudamericano de Rugby and for the Potomac Athletic Club, which he also served as captain and president. He leaves his wife Ellen; brother Roger (Lonetta); nephews Roger Lawson (Shirin) and Thomas Bendross; brother-in-law Peter Quinn; sisters-in-law Louise, Emily, and Arabella (Tim) Quinn; nieces Keelin and Emma Ryan; uncle Samuel Lawson (Tina), aunt Frances Davis, and hundreds of relatives and friends. All will miss his generous spirit, humor, quick wit, kindness, intelligence, and storytelling. Services and burial were held privately in Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Negro College Fund.



