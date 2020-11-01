1/1
QUENTIN LAWSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share QUENTIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Quentin Anthony Lawson  
Passed away on October 7, 2020 of hereditary amyloidosis. He was born on June 18, 1947 in Detroit, MI to Noah and Eleanor Lawson and attended Southwestern High School, Yale University, and the University of Michigan law school. He was an attorney with the Federal Regulatory Commission for 35 years and played rugby at Yale and the University of Michigan and in Washington for Club Sudamericano de Rugby and for the Potomac Athletic Club, which he also served as captain and president.  He leaves his wife Ellen; brother Roger (Lonetta); nephews Roger Lawson (Shirin) and Thomas Bendross; brother-in-law Peter Quinn; sisters-in-law Louise, Emily, and Arabella (Tim) Quinn; nieces Keelin and Emma Ryan; uncle Samuel Lawson (Tina), aunt Frances Davis, and hundreds of relatives and friends. All will miss his generous spirit, humor, quick wit, kindness, intelligence, and storytelling.  Services and burial were held privately in Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Negro College Fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved