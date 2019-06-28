Quetine R. Norbrey
(Age 63)
Departed this life on June 11, 2019, in Winston Salem, NC. Beloved son of the late Elizabeth M. Greene and stepson of Samuel Greene, Sr. (deceased); devoted brother to Sharon Norbrey Smith
, Pamela Greene, Beverly Greene (deceased), Samuel Greene, Jr., and Emanuel Greene. Loving cousin to Mack Warren, Jr., Sheilda Moore (deceased), Manasseh B. Warren, (deceased) and Derrick Warren. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends. Memorial Service being held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Mount Zion Apostolic Church, 4606 Leroy Gorham Drive, Capital Heights, MD 20743. Service at 10:30 a.m. Professional services provided by J.C. Green & Sons, Inc., Winston Salem, NC.