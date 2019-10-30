

QUINTON A. McLELLAN, JR. (Age 95)



Of Rockville, MD died peacefully on October 26, 2019 under hospice care at Alfred House Eldercare. He was born in Lumberton, NC. He graduated from Barnesville High School in 1942, took a civil service exam revealing exceptional math ability and accepted an offer of government employment that became his work life career. Although visually impaired by an auto accident in his childhood, Quinton served his country by working for the US Army's Diamond Ordinance Fuse Laboratories for 36 years retiring in 1979.

Quinton leaves behind two sons, Joe (wife Myra) and Paul (wife Dr. Karen Hundemer); three grandchildren, Dylan (wife Waleska), Alyssa and Julia (husband Evan Shaffer); and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Ainsley. Quinton was the oldest of seven children of whom he is survived by two brothers. Archie Kinnon and Albert Huchabe. He was preceded in death by his wife Doris, of 55 years in 2000. A celebration of life will be held with family members and relatives in his hometown of Fairmont, NC. In honor of Quinton, donations can be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Dr., suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.