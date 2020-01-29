

R. Edwin Brown



R. Edwin Brown died peacefully on January 26, 2020 at the age of 99 at home in Dickerson surrounded by his family.

Son of John Herbert and Elizabeth Oxley Brown. Survived by his loving wife Winsome of 73 years. He also is survived by loving children Malcolm Brown (Carol) of Charleston, SC, Herbert Brown (Joyce) of Dickerson, Neal Brown (Colleen) of Barnesville and Phyllis Brown Swensen (Paul) of Towson; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his brother Thomas C. Brown and sister Erwin Staggs.

Ed practiced law from 1941 to 2019 in Montgomery County, MD. He was a member of Monocacy Lions Club and longest active serving active member in the history of Lions Club International. A veteran of WWII and served honorably with the 8th Army Airforce in England. He was also a founding member of the Upper Montgomery County Fire Department and served as President.

Besides practicing law, his passions were hunting, boating and he was commodore at one time of the Classic Yacht Club and member of the Annapolis Yacht Club. He was also a life- long member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Poolesville, MD.

One of his proudest accomplishments was the re-opening of White's Ferry in 1946. This became his lifelong hobby.

Family will be receiving friends on Thursday, January 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Rd., Barnesville, MD 20838.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 31 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 20100 Fisher Ave., Poolesville, MD 20837. Interment to follow at Monocacy Cemetery, 19801 W Hunter Rd., Beallsville, MD 20839.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 387, 20100 Fisher Ave., Poolesville, MD 20837 or The Monocacy Lions Club Foundation, 18420 Whites Ferry Rd., Poolesville, MD 20837.