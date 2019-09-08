

R. James Harvey



Died on July 20, 2019 in Naples, FL. Jim was born on July 4, 1922 in Iron Mountain, MI. He attended the Died on July 20, 2019 in Naples, FL. Jim was born on July 4, 1922 in Iron Mountain, MI. He attended the University of Michigan as an undergraduate before entering the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII . After his military service, he graduated from the University of Michigan Law School and began his career as a City Attorney in Saginaw. He was elected to the Saginaw City Council in 1955, became Mayor in 1957, and thereafter elected to the Eighth District of the U. S. House of Representatives where he served for seven terms. While a Congressman, he resided in Bethesda, MD where his children attended Walt Whitman High School.

In 1973, President Richard M. Nixon appointed him a Judge in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. Jim served eighteen years as a Federal Judge, presiding in courts in Detroit, Bay City, Flint, and Port Huron.

A memorial service will be held at St. Katherine's Episcopal Church in Williamston, MI on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. Contributions in Jim's memory may be sent to the Community Foundation of Collier County, FL for The Glenview Employee Scholarship Fund.

