R. MAX SMITH
R. MAX SMITH (Age 88)  
Of Springfield, VA. On June 12, 2020, beloved husband of Jean F. Smith for 60 years. Loving father of Stephen E. Smith of Annandale, VA. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Grace Presbyterian Church, 7434 Bath St., Springfield, VA. Services will be private. Demaine Funeral Home, Springfield is handling the arrangementswww.demainefunerals.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 18, 2020.
