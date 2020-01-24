

R. MICHAEL HAYNES



On Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at his home in NW, Washington, DC. Esteemed DC Attorney specializing in the Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) industry for over 35 years. Born October 3, 1940 in Arizona to the late Rodman and Angeline (nee Fragale) Haynes. Beloved husband of Anne Marie Haynes; devoted father of Michelle Haynes Baratz (husband, Scott); cherished grandfather of Francesca and Maxwell. Also survived by the familia Correia. Family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD on Sunday, January 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 7500 Pearl Street, Bethesda, MD on Monday, January 27 at 10 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Michael Haynes may be made to Rutgers University Foundation, P.O. Box 193, New Brunswick, N.J. 08903-1093 - designate "Rutgers Law Class of 1968 Scholarship".