R. SCOTT SLAYBECKER

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
4401 Burke Station Rd
Fairfax, VA
R SCOTT ALLYN SLAYBECKER  

The life of R Scott Allyn Slaybecker is difficult to bound in words: Polyglot, Analyst, Husband, Father, Friend. He thirsted for and marveled at knowledge. He met five kings, and visited 44 countries. He deeply valued the responsibility we have on this earth, to reach our potential and to leave behind more than we were given. He was a romantic and a dreamer until the very
last. He passed January 12, 2020 and we will lay him to rest at 10 a.m. on January 18 at 4401 Burke Station Rd., Fairfax, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 15, 2020
