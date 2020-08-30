1/1
R. STEVEN SHEGOGUE
R. Steven Shegogue (Age 72)  
Of Severna Park, passed away on August 27,2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. Loving husband of 53 years to Melissa Thomas, father to Steven and Cathryn Shegogue and Dawn and Alex Major, adoring grandfather to Kenneth Shegogue, Amelia Major, Sarah Shegogue, Thomas Shegogue, Caroline Shegogue, Eleanor Major, and Vivian Major.Memorial gathering will be Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146.Full obituary, coronavirus procedures and online condolences may be seen on www.barrancofuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
SEP
1
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
Funeral services provided by
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
(410) 647-2400
