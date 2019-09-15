The Washington Post

R. THOMAS GENTRY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for R. THOMAS GENTRY.
Service Information
Thibadeau Mortuary Service, P.A.
124 E Diamond Ave
Gaithersburg, MD
20877
(301)-495-4950
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
107 S Washington St,
Rockville, DC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
107 S Washington St
Rockville, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

R. Thomas Gentry, PhD  

On Monday, September 9, 2019 R. Thomas Gentry died peacefully surrounded by family at home in Rockville, MD. Tom retired from NIH National Institute on Alcoholism and Alcohol Abuse in 2012. He was born in 1944 to the late Roy T. Gentry and Margaret Tyler Gentry in Coral Gables, FL. He is survived by beloved wife of 47 years, Donna Marie Gentry, and children (their spouses), Russell T. Gentry (E. Margaret L. Gentry), Sarah V. Gentry (Matthew R. Tyrrell) and Michael F. Gentry (Chelsy S. Gentry); and grandchildren, Gabrielle, Kinneret, Jacqueline, Neeve, Olive, Natalie, Margaret. Tom was predeceased by his sister, Cherie Garber; and is survived by his sister, Donna Lynn Kipp.
 
A memorial celebration of Tom's life will be held on Saturday, October 12 at Christ Episcopal Church, 107 S Washington St, Rockville, MD. Friends may visit the family at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Reception in the church hall will follow.
 
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to JusticeForVets.org, in memory of Tom Gentry. Tom attended court sessions and supported their mission of treatment, compassion, and justice reform for those living with substance abuse.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.