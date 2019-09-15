

R. Thomas Gentry, PhD



On Monday, September 9, 2019 R. Thomas Gentry died peacefully surrounded by family at home in Rockville, MD. Tom retired from NIH National Institute on Alcoholism and Alcohol Abuse in 2012. He was born in 1944 to the late Roy T. Gentry and Margaret Tyler Gentry in Coral Gables, FL. He is survived by beloved wife of 47 years, Donna Marie Gentry, and children (their spouses), Russell T. Gentry (E. Margaret L. Gentry), Sarah V. Gentry (Matthew R. Tyrrell) and Michael F. Gentry (Chelsy S. Gentry); and grandchildren, Gabrielle, Kinneret, Jacqueline, Neeve, Olive, Natalie, Margaret. Tom was predeceased by his sister, Cherie Garber; and is survived by his sister, Donna Lynn Kipp.

A memorial celebration of Tom's life will be held on Saturday, October 12 at Christ Episcopal Church, 107 S Washington St, Rockville, MD. Friends may visit the family at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Reception in the church hall will follow.